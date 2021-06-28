Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.50 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.42.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN opened at C$18.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.12. The stock has a market cap of C$11.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$16.85 and a 1-year high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$687.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$833,838.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.