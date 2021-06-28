Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €49.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALO. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

EPA:ALO opened at €43.25 ($50.88) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €45.25. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

