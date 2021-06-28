FedEx’s (FDX) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.12.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 14.31%.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

