Morgan Stanley Lowers Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Eisai alerts:

Shares of ESALY opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eisai will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.