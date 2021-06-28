Morgan Stanley Lowers Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of ESALY opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $129.79.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
