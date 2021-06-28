Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE BILL opened at $189.46 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -231.05 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.92.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,888 shares of company stock worth $23,494,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.