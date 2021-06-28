Wedbush Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TCBI. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.37 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after acquiring an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

