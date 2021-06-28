Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

HAFC has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

