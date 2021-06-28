Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS OPYGY opened at $100.80 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.46.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Polyus alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.