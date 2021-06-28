Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THBIY opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.71.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

