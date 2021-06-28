Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
SQZZF stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.82.
About Serica Energy
