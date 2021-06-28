Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SQZZF stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.39. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

