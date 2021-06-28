Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Edenred stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.53. Edenred has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

