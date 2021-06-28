Head to Head Analysis: RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) & GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ)

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GeneLink and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A RadNet 0 0 2 0 3.00

RadNet has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.65%. Given RadNet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RadNet is more favorable than GeneLink.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeneLink and RadNet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RadNet $1.07 billion 1.70 -$14.84 million ($0.12) -288.42

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RadNet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of RadNet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A RadNet 0.99% 4.80% 0.69%

Volatility and Risk

GeneLink has a beta of -1.58, indicating that its share price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RadNet beats GeneLink on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems. As of March 8, 2021, it owned and/or operated 331 centers in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

