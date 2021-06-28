OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.04 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $15,520,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after buying an additional 609,245 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $14,101,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,048,000 after buying an additional 537,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 505,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.