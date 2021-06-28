Critical Survey: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment -129.33% N/A -15.41% Genius Sports N/A -2,177.56% -21.14%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Six Flags Entertainment and Genius Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 5 7 0 2.58 Genius Sports 0 0 4 0 3.00

Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $42.64, suggesting a potential downside of 4.94%. Genius Sports has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.76%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Six Flags Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Genius Sports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $356.58 million 10.74 -$423.38 million ($4.99) -8.99 Genius Sports $114.62 million 31.95 -$54.53 million N/A N/A

Genius Sports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Six Flags Entertainment.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Genius Sports on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Arlington, Texas.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

