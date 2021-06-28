KB Home Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

KBH stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 24.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,027,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

