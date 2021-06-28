Culp (NYSE:CULP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

CULP stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Culp has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $197.30 million, a PE ratio of 61.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Culp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Culp by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 189,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Culp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Culp by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 545,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Culp by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 174,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 105,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

