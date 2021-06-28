Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIX. FIX reissued a sell rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.42.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 505,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 80.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

