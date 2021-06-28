Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.15. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $740.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 45,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

