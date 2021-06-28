Oxford Biomedica plc Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Gardner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oxford Biomedica’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

OXBDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Investec upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $18.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90. Oxford Biomedica has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.80.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

