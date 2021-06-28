LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. LendingClub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

LC opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.79.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,779.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and sold 12,412 shares valued at $190,008. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 9.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 74.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

