Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. Research analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

