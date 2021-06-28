Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.91. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 113,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 71.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 451,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

