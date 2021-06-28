Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) to Sell

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a quick ratio of 1,242.58.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 22.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 63.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

