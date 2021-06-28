Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases 49 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) insider Paula Bell purchased 49 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £123.48 ($161.33).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total value of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74).

On Monday, May 24th, Paula Bell bought 51 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £126.99 ($165.91).

On Monday, April 26th, Paula Bell purchased 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £123.36 ($161.17).

Shares of LON SPT opened at GBX 249 ($3.25) on Monday. Spirent Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 733.86.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 279.57 ($3.65).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

