NovaGold Resources (NG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01.

Shares of NG opened at C$9.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.57. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.89 and a 12 month high of C$16.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62, a current ratio of 119.02 and a quick ratio of 71.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 25,101 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.35, for a total value of C$309,997.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,946,640.35. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 95,392 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.87, for a total value of C$1,227,695.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$60,308.82. Insiders have sold a total of 178,838 shares of company stock worth $2,291,673 over the last ninety days.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

