NovaGold Resources (NG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect NovaGold Resources to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.
NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01.
Shares of NG opened at C$9.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.57. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.89 and a 12 month high of C$16.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.62, a current ratio of 119.02 and a quick ratio of 71.88.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
