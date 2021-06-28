National Bankshares Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCN. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TSE TCN opened at C$14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.33. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$8.58 and a 52 week high of C$14.60.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029 in the last quarter.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.