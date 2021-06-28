Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. American Public Education reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. William Blair started coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of APEI opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.36. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $527.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $8,908,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in American Public Education by 15.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $316,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

