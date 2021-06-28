TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) versus Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) and TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Support.com and TELUS International (Cda)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Support.com $43.86 million 2.23 $450,000.00 N/A N/A TELUS International (Cda) $1.58 billion 5.29 $102.90 million $0.61 51.64

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Support.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Support.com and TELUS International (Cda), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A TELUS International (Cda) 0 4 12 0 2.75

TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus price target of $36.38, indicating a potential upside of 15.51%. Given TELUS International (Cda)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TELUS International (Cda) is more favorable than Support.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Support.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Support.com and TELUS International (Cda)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Support.com -4.60% -5.33% -4.61% TELUS International (Cda) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Support.com on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services. It also provides SUPERAntiSpyware software, a malware protection and removal software product; Guided Paths, which contains step-by-step self-support guides, with decision points to help customers resolve problems; and service delivery management tools for technology support services, includes Support.com cloud-based software capabilities and other contact center applications, such as customer relationship management, ticketing, ordering, methods of payment, and telephony, which are integrated into applications for its contact center specialists. The company provides its services through partners, as well as its website at www.support.com. Support.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

