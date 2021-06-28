Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th. Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.