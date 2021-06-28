Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.44.

Get Empire alerts:

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$38.65 on Thursday. Empire has a 52-week low of C$32.08 and a 52-week high of C$42.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.55. The stock has a market cap of C$10.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total value of C$143,674.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.