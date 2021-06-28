Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:CPARU) Quiet Period To End on June 28th

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:CPARU) quiet period will end on Monday, June 28th. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.30.

Get Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.