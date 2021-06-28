Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$35.00 at National Bankshares

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.00.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$33.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.48. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 680.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,071,210.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

