Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmark Group, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Newmark Group in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Newmark Group has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $13.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

