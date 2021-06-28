Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $131.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.00. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

