Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Intersect ENT, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intersect ENT in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of XENT opened at $16.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.44. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after buying an additional 1,039,438 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 66.5% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after purchasing an additional 813,684 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 54.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235,862 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

