OMG Network Market Capitalization Hits $509.47 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.63 or 0.00010573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $509.47 million and $157.16 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00136178 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

