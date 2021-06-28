Centrality Price Tops $0.0790 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $94.84 million and $767,962.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.00 or 0.00585003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00036875 BTC.

CENNZ is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

