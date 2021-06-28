Ghost 24 Hour Volume Hits $214,045.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000927 BTC on major exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $5.32 million and $214,045.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.00 or 0.00585003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00036875 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,690,986 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

