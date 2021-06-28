Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.52 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $64.52 million and $3.35 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00380716 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00011092 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 614,703,341 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

