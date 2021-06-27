Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.0481 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Ignition has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $68,872.46 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,443,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,430,435 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

