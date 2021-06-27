Dawn Protocol Price Down 26.3% This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $94.22 million and $66,958.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00004041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00019673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.00584192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00036819 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 67,752,835 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

