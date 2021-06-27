Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. Amarin posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.62. 2,614,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,774. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 2.25. Amarin has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

