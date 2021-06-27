Contrasting Grid Dynamics (GDYN) & The Competition

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is one of 323 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Grid Dynamics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -8.53% 3.61% 3.33% Grid Dynamics Competitors -39.93% -60.32% -3.56%

47.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grid Dynamics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Grid Dynamics Competitors 2167 11372 21259 607 2.57

Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.45%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Grid Dynamics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grid Dynamics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $111.28 million -$12.60 million 127.36 Grid Dynamics Competitors $1.90 billion $334.18 million 55.24

Grid Dynamics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics. Grid Dynamics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics’ peers have a beta of -20.84, indicating that their average share price is 2,184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grid Dynamics peers beat Grid Dynamics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

