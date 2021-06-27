Energi (NRG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.08 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. Energi has a market cap of $71.22 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004900 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00188756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00032997 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,282,925 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

