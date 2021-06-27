Origin Dollar Price Reaches $0.98 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and approximately $26,338.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00125893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00162846 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,528.57 or 1.00454874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

