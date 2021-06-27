Origin Dollar Price Reaches $0.98 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and $26,338.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00125893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00162846 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,528.57 or 1.00454874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

