Mirror Protocol (MIR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.19 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $316.50 million and approximately $17.19 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00011844 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00125893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00162846 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,528.57 or 1.00454874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002839 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

