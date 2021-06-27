Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Price Reaches $0.0208 on Top Exchanges

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $7.06 million and $721,955.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00019929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00588305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00037491 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

