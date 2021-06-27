-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,737. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

