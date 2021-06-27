CCUniverse (UVU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. CCUniverse has a market cap of $13,870.09 and $4.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

